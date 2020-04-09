Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — A Simpsons short, Maggie Simpson in Playdate with Destiny, is coming to Disney+ Friday. The announcement was made by the record-breaking, Emmy-winning series’ creator Matt Groening himself, via a hand-written note on Instagram.

The short, he explained, ran ahead of the Disney/Pixar film Onward, which briefly ran in theaters before coming to the streaming service early, because of the COVID-19 situation.

The streaming service teases that the film centers on a day at the park that began like any other, “But when Maggie faces playground peril, a heroic young baby whisks her from danger — and steals her heart…” It adds, “Will fate (or Homer) get in her way?”

Calling it a “nifty little film,” Groening explained, “the response was so gratifying we wanted everyone to see it at home.”

He signed the note from “Your Pals,” including himself, the show’s producers, “& a buncha hard-working animators, man.”

The Maggie-centric short follows the 2012 Academy Award-nominated film, Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare, which will also begin streaming on Disney+ later this month. The service also has all 30 seasons of the hit show, as well as The Simpsons Movie.

