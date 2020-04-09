TYLER — While Smith County still leads East Texas in the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 88, 23 have now recovered. County Judge Nathaniel Moran reminded residents to keep up the good work, but to remain attentive and observant of social distancing. Tyler Mayor Martin Heines said 15 beds would be made available at TJC for health care workers, not infected with the virus, but so that they do not have to go home and run the risk of exposing family members.

Mayor Heines also added, ” my office has been contacted by a local hotel that wants to donate 12 rooms to the city, for free, for the same purpose, health care workers.” The CEO of NET Health, George Roberts said that 51 people are hospitalized in Tyler, but that 23 patients have met the definition of recovery. The description for recovery entails, a patient has been symptom free for 14 days since symptoms started, 8 days since you had to use medicine to reduce fever, and there has been significant improvements with respitory symptoms.

Dr. Mark Anderson, Chief Medical Officer at Christus Trinity Mother Frances said we have adequate ICU Beds and Ventilators. Dr. Thomas Cummins, Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas said, “we have well over 100 ventilators across our system, at this time we are also in good shape.” Both Dr.’s said that each institution is using Hydroxychloroquine. They were not able to get into many details regarding exact numbers of patients in respect to the HIPPA law.