TYLER — Tyler Junior College will provide temporary housing for healthcare professionals and first responders to stay overnight or rest between shifts. TJC’s Ornelas Residence Hall will be used by doctors, nurses, police, firefighters and other first responders who have not been infected with COVID-19, but may need temporary housing away from their own homes. Procedures will be in place to professionally clean and sanitize the rooms and common areas, and CDC guidelines will be followed to ensure the health and safety of those in the residence hall.

TJC President Dr. Juan Mejia said, “As the community’s College, it is our privilege to offer our TJC facilities to those healthcare professionals and first responders who are on the front lines taking care of the citizens of East Texas. Ornelas Hall is in close proximity to hospitals and clinics in Tyler’s medical district and will provide a comfortable place for an overnight stay or a few hours’ rest. We want our healthcare heroes to know we appreciate all they are doing, especially during this health crisis.”