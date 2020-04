HENDERSON COUNTY — A Mabank woman was arrested Thursday for murder. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said his office received a call regarding a woman assaulting a man in the front yard of a residence on Henderson Lane. Numerous agencies responded and found an unidentified victim dead at the scene. Judy Gordan Brown, 67, was booked into the Henderson County Jail. The victim was sent to American Forensics in Dallas for autopsy.