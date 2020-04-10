ABC News(NEW YORK) -- From Texas to Massachusetts, there were more than 100 damaging storm reports Thursday, with significant damage reported in several states. In one major example, a roof was torn off a home by a tornado in Jefferson Davis Parish in Louisiana. The highest wind gusts for these storms were near New Orleans, where they reached 76 mph. In Ocean County, New Jersey, winds reached 71 mph. Lots of damage was reported throughout the Garden State with trees down on homes and blocking streets as well. Damaging winds and hail also hit eastern Texas, where trees were uprooted and where golf ball-size hail was reported. A new storm system is expected to bring major severe weather across most of the South this holiday weekend. Severe storms will be possible in western Texas Friday around Midland, but that’s nothing compared to what is coming Saturday and Sunday. The severe weather forecast expands for most of Texas Saturday with damaging winds, and huge hail being the biggest threat. The possibility of tornadoes can't be ruled out. Easter Sunday will be the most dangerous day across the South. A western storm will move into the South and will combine with a cold front from the north to produce a possible tornado outbreak. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center is warning that strong, long-tracked tornadoes will be possible on Sunday from Louisiana to Mississippi and Alabama. The rest of the South could also see tornadoes, with widespread damaging winds that could reach more than 70 mph and large hail. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Major severe weather expected Easter weekend, possible tornado outbreak in South

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2020 at 7:40 am

