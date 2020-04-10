Today is Friday April 10, 2020
Marshall police execute several arrest warrants

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2020 at 11:42 am
MARSHALL — Authorities arrested 8 individuals across the city of Marshall on Thursday. Warrants were obtained in response, to what authorities describe as, several large and violent fights taking place over the past few weeks in public locations in Marshall. Police broke up the 2 groups engaging in fights and violent assaults on numerous occasions who then met up in different locations and the altercations started up again. Multiple drive by shootings are said to be linked to the groups involved. Residents involved range in age of 28 to 20.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MARSHALL — Authorities arrested 8 individuals across the city of Marshall on Thursday. Warrants were obtained in response, to what authorities describe as, several large and violent fights taking place over the past few weeks in public locations in Marshall. Police broke up the 2 groups engaging in fights and violent assaults on numerous occasions who then met up in different locations and the altercations started up again. Multiple drive by shootings are said to be linked to the groups involved. Residents involved range in age of 28 to 20.

