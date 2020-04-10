TYLER — Mayor Martin Heines announced Thursday that the Hand Up Network has agreed to come alongside the city of Tyler and provide direction and guidance for the First Responder Respite Care Facilities on the Tyler Junior College campus. “We are honored to come alongside the City of Tyler and our Emergency Management Partners to bring support to our Heroes, the First Responders of East Texas and ensure that they receive a level of care and support in line with the care they provide all of us on a daily basis.” stated Hand Up Network CEO, Sam Smith.

If you would like to partner with the initiative, you can call 903-597-5334 or e-mail Info@HandUpNetwork.com Texans Helping Texans #COVID19 City of Tyler, Texas Government Hand Up Network https://handupnetwork.com/city-of-tyler-partners-with-hand-up-network/.