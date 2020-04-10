Today is Friday April 10, 2020
FDA warns Alex Jones to stop pitching bogus virus remedies

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2020 at 3:53 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. health officials are warning Austin-based conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones to stop pitching bogus remedies for the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter Thursday ordering Jones to stop falsely claiming that toothpaste, mouth wash and other products sponsored by his website can help prevent COVID-19. Regulators give Jones 48 hours to remove any false or misleading promotions from his website and media accounts. FDA warnings are not legally binding, but the agency can take individuals to court if they are ignored.

