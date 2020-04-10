TYLER — Gas prices across Texas have continued to fall. The number is down 83 cents since this same day last year. On Thursday our news partner KETK, reported the average price of a gallon of gas statewide is $1.63 across the state. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.89, which is eight cents less compared to this day last week and 86 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year. The drop in crude oil and gasoline demand, has refineries looking to reduce production in hopes of balancing the amount of gasoline supply in the country.