Today is Friday April 10, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

GAO: Border Patrol needlessly spent $12M at Texas facility

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2020 at 5:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

EL PASO (AP) – A congressional watchdog says the Border Patrol needlessly spent millions on a little-used immigration detention center in Texas. The adult detention center in Tornillo has been closed since January. A Government Accountability Office report says immigration officials paid $5.3 million for meals that were never needed as part of a fixed contract for 2,500 detainees. The office says the facility never had more than 68 at one time. On average, each detainee had eight guards. The Department of Homeland Security defending the spending, saying that it would have been worse to close the facility too early and force immigrants into inadequate locations.

GAO: Border Patrol needlessly spent $12M at Texas facility

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2020 at 5:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

EL PASO (AP) – A congressional watchdog says the Border Patrol needlessly spent millions on a little-used immigration detention center in Texas. The adult detention center in Tornillo has been closed since January. A Government Accountability Office report says immigration officials paid $5.3 million for meals that were never needed as part of a fixed contract for 2,500 detainees. The office says the facility never had more than 68 at one time. On average, each detainee had eight guards. The Department of Homeland Security defending the spending, saying that it would have been worse to close the facility too early and force immigrants into inadequate locations.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement