Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images(TORONTO) — Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has died after suffering a brain bleed on Tuesday.

Cave, a 25-year old, was flown to a Toronto hospital and was placed in a medically induced coma after surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was putting pressure on his brain.

His wife, Emily, confirmed the news in a statement.

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning,” she said. “I (Emily) and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

In an instagram post on Thursday, Cave’s wife wrote that she and her family were only able to see Cave through a window on Thursday, before the hospital barred them due to Coronavirus rules.

“The National Hockey League family mourns the heartbreaking passing of Colby Cave, whose life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game,” said NHL Commissoner Gary Bettman in a statement. “Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream with both the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins organizations. An earnest and hardworking player, he was admired by his teammates and coaches. More important, he was a warm and generous person who was well-liked by all those fortunate enough to know him. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Emily, their families and Colby’s countless friends throughout the hockey world.”

A number of players and teams around the league expressed their condolences on Twitter.

We are truly heartbroken to hear of the passing of Colby Cave. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cave family, friends and the entire @EdmontonOilers organization. 💙 https://t.co/fslX4TPTSc — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 11, 2020

One of the best guys you’ll ever meet. Proud to call you a friend. From a fellow sasky boy, you will be missed dearly. Rest In Peace Caver. ❤️ — Damon Severson (@dseves7) April 11, 2020

So sad to hear about Colby Cave. Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. RIP — Tony DeAngelo (@TonyDee07) April 11, 2020

Cave was signed undrafted by the Bruins in 2015 and was assigned to their minor league affiliate Providence. He made his NHL debut on December 21, 2017 against Winnipeg.

Edmonton claimed him off waivers on January 15th, 2019 and scored 3 goals in 44 games over the past two years.

Cave recorded four goals and five assists in 67 career NHL games with the two franchises.

