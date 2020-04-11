AUSTIN — The communities of Alto and Troup will benefit from assistance after approval of financing from the Texas Water Development Board. The 2 communities discovered at weeks end they will be benefactors of the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. Alto will receive $2.2 million dollars in assistance to rebuild outdated components of its wastewater treatment plant, replace collection lines, and develop an asset management plan.

The community of Troup will see over $1.1 million dollars, consisting of an $840,000 zero-interest loan and $300,000 in loan forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. Troup will use the assistance to finance planning, design, and construction costs associated with a wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation project. The City will also rehabilitate its 30-year-old wastewater treatment plant to improve operations. By using the Clean Water State Revolving Fund,both towns will save greatly, Alto could save approximately $581,000 over the life of the loan, and Troup could save approximately $305,000.