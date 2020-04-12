Breaking news: Tornado Warning Until 8:30 a.m. Smith, Gregg, Rusk, Harrison County: TYLER – A Tornado warning is in effect. The severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Bullard, or 10 miles southwest of Troup, moving northeast at 80 mph. Arp: 8:10, New London 8:17, Overton 8:17, Kilgore 8:28, Lakeport 8:39, Longview 8:42, Beckville 8:50 Hallsville 8:51. HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail. IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.