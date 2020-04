FLINT — Severe storms made their way though East Texas on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, A lightning strike from one of the storms led to a house fire in Flint Sunday morning. Witnesses on location, described the sound as, “what sounded like an explosion.” The house was located on Meadows Drive, in the Running Meadows West Neighborhood. It is unclear if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.