Today is Sunday April 12, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

TxDOT project updates for upcoming week in Tyler district

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2020 at 9:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – TxDOT is planning construction and maintenance work in the district for the next week. In Smith County, SH 135 Widening Project, FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project, and I-20 Ramp Improvement Project among others are all scheduled. In Gregg County, various Landscape and Restoration Projects are scheduled. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. To see the complete schedule for the entire Tyler district click the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/016-2020.html.

TxDOT project updates for upcoming week in Tyler district

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2020 at 9:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – TxDOT is planning construction and maintenance work in the district for the next week. In Smith County, SH 135 Widening Project, FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project, and I-20 Ramp Improvement Project among others are all scheduled. In Gregg County, various Landscape and Restoration Projects are scheduled. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. To see the complete schedule for the entire Tyler district click the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/016-2020.html.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement