TYLER – TxDOT is planning construction and maintenance work in the district for the next week. In Smith County, SH 135 Widening Project, FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project, and I-20 Ramp Improvement Project among others are all scheduled. In Gregg County, various Landscape and Restoration Projects are scheduled. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. To see the complete schedule for the entire Tyler district click the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/016-2020.html.