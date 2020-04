ATHENS — A house fire Saturday destroyed a family’s home, and claimed their youngest child. The rest of the Athens family has been hospitalized. The structure fire on CR 3718 took the life of Carlee Andrews. The father is currently on a ventilator and the mother and two sons are under observation. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with expenses at:https://www.gofundme.com/f/finale-expenses-for-carlee-andrews.