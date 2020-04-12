DALLAS (AP) — The death toll from COVID-19 passed 270 in Texas Sunday as the state reported nearly 1,000 mores positive tests for the disease. Texas officials say about 13,500 state residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 271 have died. Harris County has the most confirmed cases with more than 3,500 positive tests, followed by Dallas County with over 1,600. The Texas Department of State Health Services says about 1,300 people with the disease are currently hospitalized and more than 2,000 have recovered. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.