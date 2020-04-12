MARSHALL — A confirmed tornado touched down south east of Marshall on Sunday morning. Harrison county announced on a social media post that trees and power lines were down throughout the county. “Crews are out working to clean up and get roadways cleared and power restored. We do not have any reports of injuries due to storms throughout the county. Do not attempt to drive through any flooded or high water areas. Turn around, don’t drown,” said Chief Deputy B. J. Fletcher. No injuries have been reported at this time.