Darla Pool (NEW YORK) -- Families are decorating their porches and doors to celebrate the high school seniors who are missing graduation, prom and other milestone events as a result of stay-at-home orders amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Darla Pool, a mom of two from Fresno, California, borrowed the idea from other parents on Facebook and encouraged fellow community members to do the same. Dozens of doorways are now decorated as Central High School East is closed until further notice. "[My daughter], she's devastated," Pool told ABC News' Good Morning America, of her 17-year-old, Katelyn Pool. "They're getting ready for this new chapter and some of them, they might not see each other again." "I thought, 'What a great way to give seniors the recognition they deserve?'" she said. Doors across Fresno are now accessorized with athletic jerseys, instruments, cheer poms, academic awards, medals and senior portraits. Senior Miranda Jones told GMA she's sad she won't be able to close out her final high school year with friends. "If I would’ve known March 13 was the last day of school, I would’ve taken pictures and hugged everyone a little tighter," she said. "Decorating our doors was a way to connect all of us together, and to remind everyone that we are all in this together." Pool said she's collecting photos of doors to incorporate into a digital album for families. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Parents decorate doors for high school seniors missing graduation amid pandemic

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2020 at 5:34 am

