TYLER — The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on students across the nation and around the world. Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford tells KTBB they are doing everything they can to keep moving forward, “we are really concerned about our seniors. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to graduate and we want to protect that and we are doing everything we can to get there G.P.A.’s and class rankings and frankly just get them graduated.”

As far as a commencement ceremony,”we are looking forward to, later this summer, having a graduation ceremony at Rose stadium, as health conditions allow. With shelter-in-place orders in effect for at least the next few weeks, some may start to feel the effect of the prolonged period of being stuck at home. Dr. Crawford said counselors are on-hand to help, “we care about the social and the emotional well being of our students and our parents and our families during these unprecedented times. Campus counselors are available via phone, email and video chat, access your campus web page to find out how to do that.” Crawford went on to say that curb-side meals continue, “Austin, Dixie, Griffin and Pete elementary schools, Caldwell Arts Academy, and Boulter, Hubbard, Moore and Three Lakes Middle Schools are food sites.” As of April 3rd, the district had served more than 35,000 meals. Crawford went on to say how appreciative they are for the East Texas Food Bank emergency boxes.