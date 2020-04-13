AUSTIN — Gov. Abbott announced on Monday that $50 million in loans would be made available to Texas small businesses to help them through the economic hardships from the coronavirus. “We want Texans on the payroll,” Abbott said during a briefing seen on our news partner KETK. The CEO of Goldman Sachs, a collaborating organization, said that the intersection of the public and private sectors would be vital to restarting businesses when they are allowed to re-open. $25 million of the loan money will be in collaboration with the LiftFund, a San Antonio-based non-profit that helps startup businesses with loans.

A business owner from San Antonio said that the loan would be “huge” for her business as she struggled to pay employees. “Small businesses and their employees are at the heart of the Texas economy, and they need support during these difficult times,” said Governor Abbott. “These loans will help us revitalize our economy and restore Texans’ livelihoods as we respond to COVID-19.”