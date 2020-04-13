TYLER — On Monday, amid the current health crisis with the coronavirus, the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala volunteers and staff of the American Cancer Society-Tyler announced the conclusion to suspend plans for the 2020 Gala. The event was scheduled for June 13th at the Texas Rose Horse Park. Last year the event raise more than a half a million dollars for the American Cancer Society. Organizers are inviting the public to continue to give to the cause.

“While we will not be coming together for a night this year, it is our sincerest hope that the Tyler community will take this opportunity to exercise their passion and dedication to fighting cancer and support those who need it the most — the patients with compromised immune systems, caregivers, and their families,” said Chalease Denson, Gala Co-chair.

Melissa Braswell, Gala Co-chair added, “We appreciate your understanding and support of the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala as we navigate this new day. We hope you will be a part of the 2021 Pistols and Pearls Gala as we proceed with plans for next June.”

“We would like to thank our community for your patience as we work through this together. We appreciate your commitment to making a significant difference in the lives of families facing cancer,” said Denise Bardsley, Gala Co-chair.

“The American Cancer Society’s top priority remains the health and safety of our volunteers, staff, and the cancer patients and their loved ones who rely on us. The American Cancer Society is grateful for the dedication of our sponsors, donors and volunteers to support the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala. The COVID-19 situation remains uncertain and fluid and our goal is to respond in a way that best meets the health and safety needs of those who rely on us. Locally, we will continue to support the American Cancer Society’s efforts to provide patients with lifesaving services and support,” said Melissa Ivey, ACS Senior Development Manager, Distinguished Events.

For more information and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org or contact Melissa Ivey at melissa.ivey@cancer.org or 903-597-1383.