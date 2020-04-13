Today is Monday April 13, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Senator Cornyn shares video to help small businesses

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2020 at 1:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) circulated a video for Texas small businesses on Monday, explaining the federal funds offered to them through three coronavirus relief bills passed by Congress last month. Cornyn answers some of the most frequently asked questions he has heard in more than 40 conference calls with small business owners, local Chambers of Commerce across Texas, and other Texans.

To watch the video click the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BchuDzqL4eA&feature=youtu.be. You can read more about small business relief from the coronavirus outbreak below, and you can find a downloadable PDF by clicking the link. https://www.cornyn.senate.gov/content/page/coronavirus-covid-19?tab=small-businesses.

Senator Cornyn shares video to help small businesses

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2020 at 1:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) circulated a video for Texas small businesses on Monday, explaining the federal funds offered to them through three coronavirus relief bills passed by Congress last month. Cornyn answers some of the most frequently asked questions he has heard in more than 40 conference calls with small business owners, local Chambers of Commerce across Texas, and other Texans.

To watch the video click the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BchuDzqL4eA&feature=youtu.be. You can read more about small business relief from the coronavirus outbreak below, and you can find a downloadable PDF by clicking the link. https://www.cornyn.senate.gov/content/page/coronavirus-covid-19?tab=small-businesses.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement