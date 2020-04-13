WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) circulated a video for Texas small businesses on Monday, explaining the federal funds offered to them through three coronavirus relief bills passed by Congress last month. Cornyn answers some of the most frequently asked questions he has heard in more than 40 conference calls with small business owners, local Chambers of Commerce across Texas, and other Texans.

To watch the video click the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BchuDzqL4eA&feature=youtu.be. You can read more about small business relief from the coronavirus outbreak below, and you can find a downloadable PDF by clicking the link. https://www.cornyn.senate.gov/content/page/coronavirus-covid-19?tab=small-businesses.