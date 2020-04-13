TYLER — Public health experts are warning that vapers could face even worse complications with COVID-19. On Monday, Rebecca Smith told KTBB, she would urge communication during the stay at home order, “we encourage parents to talk to their teens about substances while they have this unique opportunity of extra time with them at home.” The coalition coordinator for the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition continued, “while parents might not think their teen listens to what they think, research shows that parents are actually the top influence on a teen’s decisions.”

Health experts have reason to believe e-cigarette use may interfere with the human body’s ability to fight COVID-19. According to the 2018 Texas School Survey, about 13% of 7-12th graders and 22% of high school seniors in East Texas said they used an e-cigarette in the last 30 days.

“As with cigarette smoking, vaping can also compromise the respiratory system,” according to the Cleveland Health Clinic. “This means that people who smoke or vape are more susceptible to lung infections.” The chemicals in e-cigarette liquids can “impair the immune function of cells found in the airway and lungs.” The article goes on to explain that “The ingredients in vaping liquids, especially in flavored electronic cigarettes, can affect cell function in the airways and suppress the lungs’ ability to fight infection.” Unfortunately, flavors are more widely used among teens than unflavored products.

While there hasn’t been much research on a direct link between vaping specifically and more severe cases of COVID-19, an article in the Scientific American quotes a study from the Chinese Medical Journal which involved 78 patients with COVID-19 and found those with a history of smoking were 14 times as likely to develop pneumonia.

Not only are people who smoke and vape potentially likely to have a more severe reaction, because smoking suppresses the immune system, they may be more likely to catch it as well.

“Vapers’ risk of viral infections has not been studied much, although there are some epidemiological studies suggesting they are more likely to get respiratory infections,” according to the article.

And according to the University of California San Francisco’s Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education, it may not take much to make an impact.

“People who have any cotinine (a metabolite of nicotine) in their bodies – even at the low levels associated with secondhand smoke – have substantially increased risk of acute respiratory failure,” the article reads.

Health experts recommend quitting smoking or vaping, especially when there is a deadly respiratory virus going around. There are lots of resources to help adults and teens quit.

Smith also recommended the American Lung Association’s guide for parents on how to have the conversation about vaping.

“When you listen to your teen and come from a place of love and say to your teen ‘Here are the consequences and I don’t want you to go through that because I care about you,’ it can go much farther with them than a harsh lecture or threats,” Smith said.