TYLER — Healthcare facilities across the country have had a down turn in non-coronavirus patients during the outbreak. On Monday, Dr. Clyde Sanford told KTBB, “maybe that has been from some misinformation, but hospitals and E.R.’s have always had a plan to deal with contagious infections.” The Christus Trinity Clinic Cardiovasular Institute Chair, went on to say, “Pandemics themselves are not knew, the magnitude is, but that does not change any of the basic processes that we use when it comes to patient safety and staff safety for that matter.”

Dr. Sanford continued, “we certainly want to protect all those who work in our health care environment. Those processes have been in place a long time, we certainly had to refine them and scale them up to deal with this, but they are still here and they are keeping us all safe.” Dr. Sanford said it’s crucial that people not let fear keep them from taking action steps with their health, “it’s also taking care of the health care problems that you know you have or that you are concerned you think you might have, because again these are problems that will not go away, and delaying seeing the Dr. may result in a catastrophic visit to the emergency room or something much much worse later, so don’t delay.”