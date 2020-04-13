Today is Monday April 13, 2020
Texas governor says economy won’t reopen all at once

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2020 at 3:47 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott has said Texas businesses won’t all reopen at the same time, even as President Donald Trump itches to restore the nation’s economy. Abbott said Monday that he will provide more details this week of how he envisions Texas getting back to work, although he has not set a timetable. Abbott also hinted at a decision coming later this week on whether Texas schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year. Classes are currently suspended through May 4. Almost 14,000 people in Texas have tested positive for the virus and 287 have died.

AUSTIN (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott has said Texas businesses won’t all reopen at the same time, even as President Donald Trump itches to restore the nation’s economy. Abbott said Monday that he will provide more details this week of how he envisions Texas getting back to work, although he has not set a timetable. Abbott also hinted at a decision coming later this week on whether Texas schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year. Classes are currently suspended through May 4. Almost 14,000 people in Texas have tested positive for the virus and 287 have died.

