Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — In the latest installment of his homemade news show, “Some Good News,” John Krasinski showed some big-time appreciation for his hometown heroes, the members of Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital’s COVID-19 unit.

As usual, Krasinski started with a roundup of cheerful headlines in this challenging time, including fan art of his new endeavor.

“This whole internet thing has continued to be a constant source of surprise and living nightmares,” he joked, showing one viewer’s offering, a four-panel drawing of Krasinski heroically swooping in with good news.

“It’s the closest thing I’ll get to playing a comic book hero,” Krasinski said, before giving a sly nod, alluding to either losing out the Captain America role to pal Chris Evans, or rumors the Marvel Cinematic Universe has Fantastic plans for the star.

Krasinski also showed encouraging footage of dancing nurses, recovering patients and people making the best of their time in quarantine — like a group of British nuns singing Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” and a guy who’s been projecting classic movies on a building next door.

The actor also video chatted with the COVID-19 unit from his hometown hospital, introducing Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz, who gave them free Red Sox tickets for life.

But there were more surprises in store for them.

Krasinski told them to go outside, where one of Boston’s famous Duck Boats was waiting to take them to Fenway Park.

The health care workers got to throw out “the first pitch of the 2020 season,” to the applause of Red Sox players who were projected live on the stadium’s Jumbotron.

Krasinski also let them know that AT&T Wireless was giving front-line nurses and physicians nationwide three months of free wireless service on the company’s FirstNet network.

