ABC Image Group(LOS ANGELES) — For those of us locked inside, Lionsgate is launching A Night at the Movies, a series of free films hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis and featuring celebrity guests, all streaming live on YouTube.

With theaters nationwide closed, Lionsgate is seeking to “honor the communal experience of watching movies in movie theaters and support the people who make those places great” by screening four movies, Fridays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The festivities kick off on April 17 with The Hunger Games, followed by Dirty Dancing on April 24, La La Land on May 1, and John Wick on May 8.

Each screening will also feature “real-time fan chats via YouTube Live, live tweeting @Lionsgate and partners, and shared fan engagement opportunities in-show, including movie trivia, movie-themed challenges, and more.”

What’s more, Lionsgate will donate to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping workers throughout the motion picture industry, which is currently providing financial assistance to theater employees furloughed by the COVID-19 crisis. Fans will also have the chance to donate during the screening events.

Joe Drake, chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement, “There’s nothing that will replace the magic of seeing a movie together with your fellow moviegoers in a theater on a big screen, but this is a chance for America to come together to recreate the experience. This is a great chance to show the country’s theatrical employees how much we miss going to their theaters and how much we support them.”

The studio is also partnering with Popcornopolis and Snacknation, two companies that can send movie snacks right to your home, and which will also donate a portion of their proceeds to the fund.

