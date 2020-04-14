NEW YORK (AP) – In a time of anxiety and isolation, simple acts of kindness from hospital workers are giving comfort to patients and their families. At a hospital near St. Louis, a nurse-arranged phone call and video chat helped family members connect with a man who nearly died of COVID-19. His daughter calls it the most meaningful thing she can remember. At a Benton, Arkansas hospital, a guitar-playing nurse sings for stressed-out staffers and patients. “Amazing Grace” is a favorite. And at a hospital in Dallas, a simple paper printout with doctors’ photos shows patients there are humans behind those scary-looking masks.