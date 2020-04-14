ATHENS — Three people were arrested on Monday, after a chase involving a U-Haul truck in Henderson County. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in a news release Tuesday that the pursuit ended in a crash near Athens. Authorities say the driver, Levi Gad Lebleu, of Athens, attempted to elude deputies after they had attempted to stop the truck. Lebleu is a wanted fugitive, and Investigators discovered a .38 special pistol, methamphetamines and scales at the crash site.

Lebleu and passengers Lehua Deann Mauala, 33, of Athens and Kimberly Faye Gibson 37, of Dallas, we’re all arrested. Lebleu was charged with the offenses of Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and warrants for theft up to $30,000 and Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Violence. Mauala was charged with the offenses of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Gibson was charged with the offenses of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. All 3 were placed in the Henderson County Jail.