ATHENS — Coronavirus continues to cause adjustments. On Tuesday, Trinity Valley Community College announced changes to TVCC’s upcoming tryouts for the Cheer program. This year the program will conduct tryouts with video submissions. The deadline to submit videos is May 1. Cardinal Coach Javontae Johnson says the submission should have the following items, all comprised into one video.

Jumps: Jumps to Back/Full, if you don’t have back tuck just show your best jumps

Standing tumbling: Best standing tumbling passes, if you have hard floor clips please show them if not spring floor is perfectly fine.

Running tumbling: Best running tumbling passes, if you have hard floor clips please show them if not spring floor is perfectly fine.

Stunts: Best stunts for whatever position that fits you best I.e. Top Girl, Female Base, Coed Base.

Send one completed video by email to Javontae.Johnson@tvcc.edu.