TYLER – The electric company SWEPCO announced new target times, on Tuesday, to restore electricity for various East Texas communities following weekend storms. According to our news partner KETK, there are still roughly 21,000 homes without electricity after the storm system moved through East Texas. Swepco says the new targets for various cities to have roughly 95 percent of their customers’ power returned is as follows….

Gilmer – 2,385 – 10 p.m. Wednesday

Gladewater – 4,234 – 10 p.m. Wednesday

Kilgore – 1,318 – 10 p.m. Tuesday

Longview – 10,039 – 12 noon Thursday

Marshall – 742 – 10 p.m. Tuesday

Mineola – 2,194 – 10 p.m. Wednesday

SWEPCO continues to remind the community to never touch a downed wire and that those wires should be considered dangerous.