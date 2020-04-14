Today is Tuesday April 14, 2020
21,000 remain with-out power in several communities across East Texas

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2020 at 1:06 pm
TYLER – The electric company SWEPCO announced new target times, on Tuesday, to restore electricity for various East Texas communities following weekend storms. According to our news partner KETK, there are still roughly 21,000 homes without electricity after the storm system moved through East Texas. Swepco says the new targets for various cities to have roughly 95 percent of their customers’ power returned is as follows….

Gilmer – 2,385 – 10 p.m. Wednesday
Gladewater – 4,234 – 10 p.m. Wednesday
Kilgore – 1,318 – 10 p.m. Tuesday
Longview – 10,039 – 12 noon Thursday
Marshall – 742 – 10 p.m. Tuesday
Mineola – 2,194 – 10 p.m. Wednesday

SWEPCO continues to remind the community to never touch a downed wire and that those wires should be considered dangerous.

