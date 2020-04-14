OVERTON — Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic,On Monday the city of Overton announced their upcoming meeting on the 16th of this week will be held via video conference and in person access will be closed to the public. One or more elected officials/presenters may attend this meeting by video conference. The agenda notice (Council meeting agenda and agenda packet) are posted on the City’s website and can be found by clicking this link: https://cdn-5be0be53f911c81894252e67.closte.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/2020.04.16-CC-Agenda-RCM.pdf.<1--more-->

Members of the public who wish to submit written comments on a listed agenda item or wish to make a comment at the meeting may submit their comments in advance of the meeting by emailing them to info@cityofoverton.com Staff requests comments be submitted in advance if possible, by 4 pm, Thursday, April 16, 2020.