WASHINGTON – A total of $23,013,031 is coming to East Texas colleges and universities in the form of federal grants. U. S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Tuesday that this is in respond to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, which Sen. Cornyn supported in the Senate last month. At least fifty percent of each grant must go towards providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, and the CARES Act allows each institution discretion in how to award this assistance to its students.

In total, Texas institutions of higher education were awarded more than $1 billion of the $14 billion available.

“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”

School

Letourneau $1,050,372 (total) $525,186 (student portion)

East Texas Baptist University $1,556,715 (total) $778,358 (student portion)

Wiley College $1,538,638 (total) $769,319 (student portion)

Texas College $2,358,852 (total) $1,179,426 (student portion)

Tyler Junior College $7,395,647 (total) $3,697,824 (student portion)

University Of Texas At Tyler $5,194,610 (total) $2,597,305 (student portion)

U. T. Health Service Center Tyler $9,311 (total) $4,656 (student portion)

Kilgore College $3,908,886 (total) $1,954,443 (student portion)

Sen. Cornyn’s website has additional resources for Texans during the coronavirus available by clicking the link. https://www.cornyn.senate.gov/content/page/coronavirus-covid-19?tab=coronavirus-covid-.