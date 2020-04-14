Today is Tuesday April 14, 2020
Man who leaped from overpass to avoid fatal wreck loses legs

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2020 at 3:43 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – The family of a man who leaped from a Houston freeway overpass to avoid being struck during a fatal series of crashes says he’s lost both of his legs. Abdullah Baidas suffered multiple skull and spine fractures in the 10-to-15-foot leap Friday from the Interstate 45 overpass north of downtown Houston, his uncle told Houston television station KTRK. His legs were so badly damaged that they had to be amputated. Two women were killed when an 18-wheeler slammed into several vehicles stopped on the roadside. Investigators say Baidas had stopped to help motorists.

