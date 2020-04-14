MARSHALL — On Monday, Marshall Mayor Terri Brown issued the Second Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease. This declaration carries on with the First Amended Declaration with the same definition of essential and non-essential businesses. Due to the risk of rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), all businesses, except those defined as Essential Businesses in Section 11 of the declaration, are required to cease all activities at facilities located within the city except Minimum Basic Operations.

For clarity, these businesses are defined as “non-essential” and may only continue operations consisting exclusively with the business facility closed to the public and all employees performing activities at their own residences (i.e., working from home). Businesses defined as non-essential are permitted to provide the minimum basic operations to maintain the value of the inventory, ensure security, process payroll or employee benefits while the business is closed to the public. Failure to follow this declaration is a Class B Misdemeanor with a $1,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail. Essential Businesses are encouraged to remain open; however, even Essential Businesses are asked to determine essential staff necessary to operate and to send non-essential staff home. To the greatest extent feasible, essential businesses shall comply with social distancing requirements, including, but not limited to, employees and when any customers are standing in line.