TYLER — On Tuesday, Smith County asked residents to help locate a 16 year-old runaway who left home on March 12. Jessica Novelo King is described as a white female, 5’3”, 138 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of the sun on her left wrist and a cross on her left rib cage. She has ties to the Winnsboro and Mineola area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jessica Novelo King please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office (903) 566-6600 or your local law enforcement agency. Also, Smith County Investigator Audrey Lugo can be reached at (903) 588-1880 ext. 40 if you have any other pertinent information related to this case. For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit http://www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.