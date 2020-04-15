Today is Wednesday April 15, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Major airlines line up to split $25 billion in payroll aid

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2020 at 4:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – The Treasury Department has reached agreements in principle with the major U.S. airlines for federal aid to pay workers and keep them employed through September. The assistance will be a mix of cash and loans totaling $25 billion, and Treasury’s terms would let the government take a small ownership stake in the leading airlines. The carriers did not want to give up equity, but they had little leverage – their business has collapsed as the COVID-19 pandemic reduces air travel to a trickle. American and Delta will each get more than $5 billion. And they could apply for additional loans from a separate $25 billion pool.

Major airlines line up to split $25 billion in payroll aid

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2020 at 4:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – The Treasury Department has reached agreements in principle with the major U.S. airlines for federal aid to pay workers and keep them employed through September. The assistance will be a mix of cash and loans totaling $25 billion, and Treasury’s terms would let the government take a small ownership stake in the leading airlines. The carriers did not want to give up equity, but they had little leverage – their business has collapsed as the COVID-19 pandemic reduces air travel to a trickle. American and Delta will each get more than $5 billion. And they could apply for additional loans from a separate $25 billion pool.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement