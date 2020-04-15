AMANDA SABGA/AFP via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Former 2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden for president Wednesday morning with a video posted to social media.

“In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government — and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden as President of the United States,” Warren tweeted.

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

Warren suspended her campaign in early March, and she was the last remaining top-tier woman candidate in the race. Her endorsement comes on the heels of endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.