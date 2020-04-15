Today is Wednesday April 15, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Coronavirus case #4 in Anderson County

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2020 at 12:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

PALESTINE — Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston announced on Tuesday the 4th confirmed case of Coronavirus in the county. In a press release the Judge said the individuals are in home isolation under the care of a physician. Two cases have been identified as travel-acquired cases and the other two cases have been identified as exposure in a workplace. East Texas communities can help to slow disease transmissionare maintained at https://www.MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus.

You are encouraged to refer to the City of Palestine’s COVID-19 webpage for updates from both the City and Anderson County. http://www.cityofpalestinetx.com/departments/emergency-mgmt/coronavirus-covid-19-information. Cases inside the BETO Unit, which is inside Anderson County, are not tallied in this county, but instead in the inmate’s home county.

Coronavirus case #4 in Anderson County

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2020 at 12:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

PALESTINE — Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston announced on Tuesday the 4th confirmed case of Coronavirus in the county. In a press release the Judge said the individuals are in home isolation under the care of a physician. Two cases have been identified as travel-acquired cases and the other two cases have been identified as exposure in a workplace. East Texas communities can help to slow disease transmissionare maintained at https://www.MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus.

You are encouraged to refer to the City of Palestine’s COVID-19 webpage for updates from both the City and Anderson County. http://www.cityofpalestinetx.com/departments/emergency-mgmt/coronavirus-covid-19-information. Cases inside the BETO Unit, which is inside Anderson County, are not tallied in this county, but instead in the inmate’s home county.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement