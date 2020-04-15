CANTON — A drive-thru visitation was announced on Tuesday to honor the life of Henry Lewis. Lewis, was the owner of Lewis Chevrolet in Canton for 53 years, before selling it last year. Lewis was synonymous for his infamous tagline, “I’ll meet you at 2 in the morning, if I know you are coming.” In 2009 Henry Lewis, owner of ‘the Lewis side’ of Canton’s First Monday purchased the Arbors in Canton.

Lewis will be honored Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the front carport of Eubank Funeral Home in Canton. Drivers are asked to remain in their vehicles as they drive by and pay their condolences to the family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at which time flowers may be sent. Donations may be to the Canton Church of Christ or Canton High School Henry Lewis Scholarship Fund.