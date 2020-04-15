TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank serves over 250,000 clients in 26 counties throughout East Texas, covering nearly 20,000 miles. On Wednesday, ETFB CEO Denis Cullinane, told KTBB, we are distributing record amounts of food, this is disaster type relief, this is an all-time distribution high for us, but we have broken records for the last 5 years in a row for meals that were distributed, but this, this is disaster style distribution.”

CDO Donna Spann said, “the food bank is as busy as it has ever been and yet volunteers were unable to help due to social distance measurements. We we’re really struggling because, rightly so, people were staying home, which we need to do, but people need to eat too, so we were in a conundrum going what are we going to do?” In response to COVID-19, 34 Texas Army national Guardsmen have been deployed to the ETFB. Spann praised County Judge Nathaniel Moran, “we were all wondering what are we going to do, and Judge Moran contacted us and we all got together, we talked about it and we knew and we all agreed that people need to eat, we need to feed people and we have food. It’s been the perfect agreement and arrangement.”

Last year ETFB apportioned 23 plus million meals. Spann said recipients have been extremly grateful, “the other day I was talking with an elderly gentleman, I said I’m so glad you came out today, he told me I am so thankful for you all. I haven’t eaten is several days, thank you so much. He blessed me, and he blessed the food bank as he was driving away. So what I am trying to do is bless our donors and the people that are making this happen.” Distribution boxes are being passed out every Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the East Texas State Fairgrounds. Just follow the signs, you won’t get out of your car, it will be loaded into your trunk for each attendee.