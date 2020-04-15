Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(SAN FRANCISCO) — The criminal trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been pushed back.

During a status conference held via telephone on Wednesday, Judge Edward Davila of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California delayed Holmes’ trial due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jury selection for the trial was previously set to begin on July 28 and will now begin on October 27.

Davila also said he wanted to schedule an interim status conference in July to assess whether the October date is feasible or if it makes more sense to look into 2021.

Holmes is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each count of wire fraud and for each conspiracy count.

Holmes has pleaded not guilty.