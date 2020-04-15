KILGORE — The Kilgore Economic Development Corporation has established the “Kilgore Cares” initiative. The program is intended to be a COVID-19 Crisis Program umbrella that consists of two funds providing support and relief to local industrial employers and to local small businesses that have been damaged by the coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 Crisis Economic Development Performance Agreements for industrial employers will provide financial relief to approved applicants.

The program is going to be structured as a forgivable loan for a term of one year. If the company remains in business in Kilgore at the end of the term, the loan would be forgiven. KEDC will manage the fund according to typical KEDC retention practices.