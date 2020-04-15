WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Wednesday that multiple airports in East Texas were awarded various federal grants that total over $2.6 million dollars to help with economic relief following the financial distress caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation. You can read more about the grants by clicking the link. https://www.faa.gov/airports/cares_act/. The largest share will go to Tyler Pounds at $1.2 million, Longview Regional will see $1.1 million dollars.

Airports in the following cities will see the following amounts…

Athens $30,000.00

Carthage $20,000.00

Gilmer $30,000.00

Gladewater $30,000.00

Jacksonville $69,000.00

Longview $1,101,169.00

Lufkin $69,000.00

Marshall $69,000.00

Nacogdoches $30,000.00

Tyler 1,218,343.00

“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our airports have the resources they need to weather the storm,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in East Texas who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”