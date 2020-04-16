Today is Thursday April 16, 2020
Judge eases Texas mail-in voting rules amid virus

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2020 at 12:13 pm
AUSTIN (AP/Staff) – A judge has issued a temporary injunction letting Texas go forward with allowing voting by mail during the coronavirus outbreak. State District Judge Tim Sulak had said Wednesday he was “inclined” to side with Democrats who sued to ease restrictions on mail-in voting in Texas. The ruling deals a setback to Republican state officials who have joined President Donald Trump in opposition to expanding mail-in voting. Texas was originally scheduled to have primary runoff elections next week, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott moved those elections to July. After the court hearing ended, Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa called it “a victory for all Texans.” The case appears headed to the Austin Court of Appeals.

