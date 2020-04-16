Today is Thursday April 16, 2020
Ex-Dallas police chief now heads Chicago Police Department

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2020 at 7:57 am
CHICAGO (AP) — The man chosen by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to head the nation’s second-largest police force has become acting superintendent pending approval of his appointment by the city’s aldermen. Former interim Superintendent Charlie Beck on Wednesday handed the reins of the Chicago Police Department to David Brown. Beck, who spent 40 years with the Los Angeles Police Department, headed Chicago’s police department for five months after Superintendent Eddie Johnson was fired for allegedly misleading Lightfoot about a drinking-and-driving episode. The Chicago City Council is expected to vote on Brown’s appointment next week. Brown formerly headed the Dallas Police Department.

