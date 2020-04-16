HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has denied a motion to allow Harris County judges to release some county jail inmates on no-cost bonds as officials try to reduce jail populations because social distancing is nearly impossible behind bars. Inmate attorneys want relief from Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that restricts state and county judges from releasing people accused or previously convicted of violent crimes on no-cost bonds. They want to lower the jail population to protect inmates and staff during the coronavirus crisis. U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal indicated Tuesday that she may reconsider her decision later. The Texas Supreme Court has already overturned a restraint against the governor’s order.