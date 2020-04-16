Today is Thursday April 16, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

5.2 million more Americans file for unemployment amid COVID-19 crisis

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2020 at 8:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

glegorly/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- An additional 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

More than 20 million people have already applied for unemployment insurance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

5.2 million more Americans file for unemployment amid COVID-19 crisis

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2020 at 8:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

glegorly/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- An additional 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

More than 20 million people have already applied for unemployment insurance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement