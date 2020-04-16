glegorly/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- An additional 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. More than 20 million people have already applied for unemployment insurance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

5.2 million more Americans file for unemployment amid COVID-19 crisis

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2020 at 8:00 am

glegorly/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- An additional 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.



More than 20 million people have already applied for unemployment insurance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back