TYLER – State Representative Matt Schaefer told KTBB on Thursday it’s time for Texans to go back to work, “it is time for Texas to responsibly re-open businesses, and it is time for people to go back to the doctor for routine health care.” The District 6 State Representative contineud, “the overall impact of the coronavirus here in Smith County is low, the overall impact to people’s health for not seeing the doctor like they normally do, and losing their jobs and their businesses is very high.”

Schaefer went on to say, “of course we want to look out for people who can’t protect themselves; people in our nursing homes, people with medical conditions, we’ve got to be smart about that, but our eyes are wide open and not let our health care and fincail situation get into such a severe state that we can’t crawl back from this.”

Schaefer, the vice-chairman of the Texas Freedom Caucus, sent a letter with eight other Texas lawmakers. Governor Abbott is expected to announce his plan to reopen the state in a press conference scheduled for Friday.